Neighbour’s tribute to ‘truly lovely couple’ found shot dead alongside dog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Neighbours of a “lovely” married couple are still reeling after they were both found shot dead alongside their beloved cocker spaniel.

Locals reported not seeing their blinds open and called their daughter who reportedly went into their semi-detached home in a quiet suburb of Cardiff to find the bodies of Stephen Jefferies, 74, and his wife Christine, 72 and their pet May.

South Wales Police confirmed the recovery of a rifle from the killings adding they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths that have rocked the close-knit community of Trowbridge.

Christine Carey, has lived next door to the couple for nearly 30 years, said she was left asking why they were both now dead. She told The Independent: “We are ok but still very shocked at what happened.

“I have lived next door to them for years and have never heard a raised voice between them, my children were brought up here and they would say the same thing.

“They would take it in turns to walk their dogs so everyone would know their routine as we live in a very quiet area of Cardiff.

“We don’t know of any recent events that would warrant such a tragic end to a truly lovely couple.”

Mr Jeffries, a retired welder for the council, was also involved in grass-roots rugby in the Cardiff area, having served as both a referee and assessor with the Welsh Rugby Union.

The elderly couple had a nearby allotment, were keen members of the neighbourhood watch and regularly litterpicked on the quiet crescent.

Ms Carey, 57, added: “They would go out together in their small van and were always in the garden building and looking after their ducks and other injured small birds, Steve even adopted an old cat and built a small shelter for him where he fed him and looked after him until he passed away.

She added: “If I ever needed anything I would ask them as they would always be willing to help, every day Steve would be in the garden and it was a comfort and a privilege to have them as neighbours. They will be missed and remembered with a sad heart.

“Nothing changed and they were both seen doing the same things in recent days before the tragedy.”

“It is bizarre and the only thing we are left asking is why? But I doubt we will ever know.”

DCI Lianne Rees, from South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Christine and Stephen Jefferies at this difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries are continuing as we establish the tragic events which took place on Saturday.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support and understanding while we progress the investigation.

“The family continue to be supported and updated.”