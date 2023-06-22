Man pleads not guilty to murdering delivery driver hit with his own van

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a delivery driver who was allegedly hit with his own van.

Christopher Elgifari, 31, appeared before Merthyr Crown Court accused of killing Mark Lang.

The 54-year-old, of Cyncoed, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on April 15, more than two weeks after suffering serious injuries in North Road, Cardiff.

He had been delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in the Cathays area of the city on March 28 and is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at 12.49pm.

At a hearing on Thursday morning, Elgifari, of Cwrt y Esgydd, Aberdare, denied one count of murder against Mr Lang. He also denied robbing Mr Lang’s van on March 28.

Crown prosecutor David Elias KC said a trial date had been set for September 25 and would last an estimated four weeks.

Christopher Rees KC, defending, said his client had been fully advised and shown the evidence against him before pleading.

Recorder of Cardiff Tracey Lloyd-Clarke remanded Elgifari in custody until his trial.

Members of Mr Lang’s family and a number of police officers attended the hearing.

In a tribute released in April, Mr Lang’s partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

“I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Mark was a good man with a lot of love to give.

“He will be sorely missed.”