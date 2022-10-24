Jail for sex attacker who preyed on pensioner in A&E

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been jailed after he posed as a doctor to sexually assault a hospital patient in her 80s in an A&E cubicle.

Carl Burger, 55, entered the cubicle and falsely told the woman he was a medical professional who was performing an examination.

It took place little more than two months after he had groped another victim as she slept.

He has now been jailed for three years and has been put on the sex offenders register for life for the sexual assault of both women.

Burger, of Fenwick Street, Liverpool, assaulted the elderly woman when she was in A&E at the Royal Liverpool Hospital in August this year.

The 81-year-old victim was in a cubicle when Burger entered, pretended he was a doctor and sexually assaulted her.

A nurse then entered the cubicle and challenged him.

He tried to leave but was detained by the nurse until police arrived at the hospital and arrested him.

Just two months earlier, Burger had assaulted a woman in her own home in Liverpool in the early hours of the morning.

The victim had been asleep and woke to realise she was being assaulted and told Burger to leave.

A report was immediately made to police who attended and took statements and Burger was later charged with sexual assault.

The personal statements of both women were read to the court.

The elderly victim said: “I am in the later stages of my life, a period where I should be carefree and just be able to enjoy being with my family.

“Since this incident however I am more vulnerable than ever.

“I feel I have lost my spark and my family would also share those concerns.

“I appear like I have just given up, defeated and my family say they have lost the nan they know and love.

“The male’s actions have not only had a profound effect on me, but also my family.

“They fear the worst, and we hope that no other person has to suffer at the hands of this terrible male.

“I cannot believe someone would do something so awful to a vulnerable person in need, and hope this male is punished for what he has done.”

The younger victim said: “I worry about him ever turning up at my address and worry that I will come across him again.

“The incident has made me feel incredibly conscious and worried about everything, at night I want every door to be locked and checked as I worry that someone will creep into the house and do something to me.”

Burger pleaded guilty to both offences on 21 September at Liverpool Crown Court, and was sentenced at the same court on 21 October.

Senior crown prosecutor Chris Fontaine said: “Burger is a serial sex offender who preyed on vulnerable women in circumstances that meant they were even more vulnerable.

“We would like to thank the victims, their families and the staff at the Royal Liverpool Hospital for immediately reporting these offences to the police and stopping this offending behaviour before it escalated further.

“It is because of their actions, their evidence and their support that Merseyside Police and the Crown Prosecution Service were able to build a strong case and bring this case to justice in a timely manner.”

