Man denies manslaughter of retired teacher

Peter Ormerod died after suffering serious injuries at Burry Port in Carmarthenshire in September.

Claire Hayhurst
Wednesday 26 October 2022 14:45
Peter Ormerod (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Peter Ormerod (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a retired teacher.

Peter Ormerod, 75, died four days after suffering serious injuries at Burry Port in Carmarthenshire in September.

On Wednesday, Hywel David Williams, 39, from Grangetown, Cardiff, appeared before Swansea Crown Court.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the single charge against him – manslaughter – and was released on bail.

Judge Paul Huw Thomas KC told Williams that his trial would begin on July 10 next year.

Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community. A very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend

Family tribute

The judge said: “I am sorry that your trial is as far away as July 10 but there are reasons which you are aware of that mean it cannot be heard before then.

“In the meantime, you can have bail.”

Police were called after Mr Ormerod suffered serious injuries in Station Road, Burry Port, at 10.45pm on September 24.

The retired teacher died on September 28.

In a tribute, his family said: “Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community.

“A very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.”

