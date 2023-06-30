Four arrested as missing 13 year-old girl found after major police search

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 13 year-old girl who went missing has been found after a major police search.

Carmelle Hepi, who had travelled alone to London from Barnsley, was found by officers on Thursday at an address in south west London.

Four males have been arrested in connection with the investigation. One remains in custody and the other three have been bailed pending further enquiries. More than 50 investigators from across the organisation were involved in the search, working closely with South Yorkshire Police, and scouring hours of CCTV.

Supt Gabriel Cameron, South West Command, said: “We are delighted that Carmelle has been found safe and well and will soon be reunited with her family. “The scale of this operation reflects our serious concerns about her welfare. “This is an example of how when the Met works as a team and with others we can achieve a great result.”