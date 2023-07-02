Jump to content

Four arrested as missing 13 year-old girl found after major police search

Carmelle Hepi, who had travelled alone to London from Barnsley, was found by officers at an address in south west London

Sam Rkaina
Sunday 02 July 2023 08:50
Carmelle Hepi visits Primark store in Croydon before disappearance

A 13 year-old girl who went missing has been found after a major police search.

Carmelle Hepi, who had travelled alone to London from Barnsley, was found by officers on Thursday at an address in south west London.

Four males have been arrested in connection with the investigation. One remains in custody and the other three have been bailed pending further enquiries. More than 50 investigators from across the organisation were involved in the search, working closely with South Yorkshire Police, and scouring hours of CCTV.

Supt Gabriel Cameron, South West Command, said: “We are delighted that Carmelle has been found safe and well and will soon be reunited with her family. “The scale of this operation reflects our serious concerns about her welfare. “This is an example of how when the Met works as a team and with others we can achieve a great result.”

