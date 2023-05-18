Two teenagers charged with murdering man after car rammed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed following a car being rammed.

The two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murdering Kelvin Ward in Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, on April 18.

The boys, who cannot be named due to their age, have also been charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Ward’s son.

One has been remanded into youth detention, while the second appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

It brings the total number of people charged in connection with the death to four.

Leighton Williams, 28, of North Roundhay, Birmingham, and a 16-year-old, who also cannot be named because of his age, have already appeared in court charged with Mr Ward’s murder, while the youth faces a separate allegation of violent disorder.

Mr Ward, who was 50, was described by his family as “a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many” who would be greatly missed.

Police said their thoughts remained with Mr Ward’s family, who have been made aware of the latest developments.