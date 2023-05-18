Jump to content

Two teenagers charged with murdering man after car rammed

Four people have now been charged in connection with the death of Kelvin Ward in Castle Bromwich last month.

Callum Parke
Thursday 18 May 2023 14:30
Kelvin Ward was described as ‘a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many’ (West Midlands Police/PA)
Kelvin Ward was described as ‘a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many’ (West Midlands Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed following a car being rammed.

The two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murdering Kelvin Ward in Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, on April 18.

The boys, who cannot be named due to their age, have also been charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Ward’s son.

One has been remanded into youth detention, while the second appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

It brings the total number of people charged in connection with the death to four.

Leighton Williams, 28, of North Roundhay, Birmingham, and a 16-year-old, who also cannot be named because of his age, have already appeared in court charged with Mr Ward’s murder, while the youth faces a separate allegation of violent disorder.

Mr Ward, who was 50, was described by his family as “a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many” who would be greatly missed.

Police said their thoughts remained with Mr Ward’s family, who have been made aware of the latest developments.

