Woman watches live as ‘cat flap burglar’ snatches house keys through door

The victim watched live CCTV footage as Daniel Meade climbed through a bush to rob her house in Dagenham

Pol Allingham
Friday 11 November 2022 12:28
‘Cat flap burglar’ Daniel Meade

A stunned homeowner watched live as a “cat flap burglar” grabbed her house keys through a cat flap to steal a handbag, perfume and toy figurines.

The victim was away from home but watched live CCTV footage as Daniel Meade walked down a side path and climbed through a bush to rob her house in Dagenham.

At around 5.30pm Meade, wearing a black vest top, reached through a cat flap to grab a set of keys and used them to unlock the back door.

The 43-year-old can be seen re-emerging from the bush carrying a pink handbag.

Some of the other items he made off with included perfume and toy figurines. Police were called and offices found Meade and arrested him.

In custody he answered no comment during the police interview and was later charged.

The CCTV footage meant the thief from Upper Rainham Road, Havering, had no choice but to plead guilty to burglary.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He was also fined £228.

PC Adam Sparrow, East Area Command Unit, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim who was not at home but was able to see him via CCTV.

“She called us and we were quickly on scene to arrest him. “Meade has a long history of offending, including burglary offences. Many burglaries are opportunistic, as is the case here. “I would advise Londoners to keep storage of their personal items well out of sight and reach of any thieves, as well as investing in deterrents such as lighting and CCTV - the availability of which left Meade with no choice but to plead guilty here.”

