Cat killer says confession to man’s murder was ‘made up’, court hears

A woman accused of being obsessed with violence and death has denied murdering a man and said an alleged confession to the killing was lies, a court heard.

Scarlet Blake, 26, is accused of targeting Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, as he walked home from a night out in Oxford in July 2021.

His body was found in the River Cherwell at Parsons Pleasure having drowned after receiving a blow to the back of his head and being strangled.

Later, Blake is said to have confessed to her then partner Ashlynn Bell that she had murdered Mr Carreno, Oxford Crown Court heard.

The defendant told jurors she had made up the details of killing Mr Carreno because Miss Bell wanted her to kill someone after making her live-stream the killing of a cat.

Blake has admitted dissecting the animal, removing the fur and skin and placing it in a blender but blames Miss Bell.

Prosecutors allege the killing is relevant to the murder trial as it shows she has a “disturbing interest in what it would be like to harm a living creature”.

Jurors heard Blake explain that having killed the cat, Miss Bell wanted her to kill a person.

“I wasn’t interested or willing – it was an awful thought to me,” she said.

“In the interest of keeping her happy, because I wanted her to kill me one day, because it’s sexually stimulating for me, that idea.

“She was wanting to make me do this thing and I was pretty much… well at a limit after going through the killing of the cat.”

Blake, who is transgender, said she had seen news reports of the discovery of Mr Carreno’s body and created a fictious story.

“I told Ashlynn that I killed that person, I made up the details in a dramatic way,” she said.

“I told her I used a garotte that I made to try and remove the person’s head but it was more difficult than I would have imagined and then I dumped the body in the river which is what they are now pulling out.

Blake said Miss Bell was in “disbelief” when she told her and did not believe her.

“At the beginning she was saying that I was lying and trying to deceive her,” Blake said.

“But at the point where she saw the CCTV image of me in the jacket, she seemed to become very convinced, I guess.

“She was quite obsessive over how apparently, I killed someone for her, and how now she’s dating a murderer. She seemed to enjoy it.”

Earlier, Blake told jurors she had found Mr Carreno sat down in the city centre having gone for a late night walk to clear her head and walked with him to Parsons Pleasure – leaving him there alive to go home.

She denied the suggestion she was looking for a “victim” that night, telling the jury: “I have not much (to say), other than a complete refusal of that suggestion, I was outside looking to clear my head, I was drinking a little bit, I was not looking for a victim.”

Blake denied the suggestion she had hit Mr Carreno to the back of the head with a bottle of vodka she had in her bag.

“I am pretty sure I did not do that. I am very confident that did not happen,” she said.

“I don’t know how he died. I assumed he drowned. It wasn’t something I did. As to how, I still don’t know, I wasn’t there.”

Blake, of Crotch Crescent, Oxford, denies murder.

The trial continues.