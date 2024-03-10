Man, in 30s, dies after being shot outside theatre in south London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died in a shooting outside a theatre in south London in the early hours of this morning

Passers-by tried to perform CPR on the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, after he was found with a single gunshot wound in Catford Broadway in Lewisham at 4.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene opposite Lewisham Town Hall and Catford Broadway theatre, an area described as always busy by locals.

Horrific mobile phone footage shows a woman giving the victim chest compressions before paramedics could arrive.

The man was found close to Catford Broadway theatre in Lewisham at 4.30am (James Prescott-Kerr)

Pictures on Sunday morning show a forensic tent in the town centre as officers search for clues.

There has been no arrest at this time.

One local told The Independent: “It’s the busiest part of Catford. Always busy, it was quite surreal seeing it so dead on a Sunday morning.”

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry responsible for policing in South East Area said: “My sympathies and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of this young man who has lost his life in very tragic circumstances.

“The incident took place in a busy part of south London and I’m hopeful there will have been a number of witnesses who I would appeal to come forward. I know such a shocking incident will cause great concern in the community and want to reassure residents that we have assigned significant resources to this investigation.

“We also have officers patrolling the local area and I would urge those with concerns to talk to them. They are there to support you.”