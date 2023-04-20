For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry (CBI) group has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a criminal offence.

Police launched an investigation after the group fired former director general Tony Danker and suspended three other employees.

A CBI spokesperson said: “Late yesterday afternoon, the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence.

“We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely and who have asked us not to comment further on potentially criminal matters.

“Recognising the need for confidentiality, we urge anyone, including the media, who has further information in relation to any alleged offence to also report that to the police.

“We are anticipating findings from Fox Williams on the matters it has been looking at imminently.

“The board will be communicating its response to this and other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week.”

This comes after Mr Danker told the BBC on Wednesday his name had been wrongly associated with separate claims, including rape, which allegedly happened before he joined the CBI.

In his first interview since his sacking on April 11, Mr Danker said he believes he has been made “the fall guy” by the lobby group as it now faces questions over its future.

CBI president Brian McBride said the board had “lost trust and confidence in his ability to lead the organisation” and that he was dismissed on strong legal grounds.