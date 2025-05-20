Pair found guilty of murder after ‘horrific’ arson attack caught on CCTV

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men who launched a “horrific” arson attack on a family home, killing a 26-year-old man and leaving his mother with life-changing injuries, have both been found guilty of murder.

A three-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court was told Daniel Tatters was filmed by a security camera as he smashed and removed a bay window at the home of Akashdeep Singh, before using a flammable liquid to engulf the living room in flames.

Mr Singh died in hospital hours later after being trapped upstairs by the blaze at his home in Plascom Road, East Park, Wolverhampton, which the court heard may have been targeted by mistake.

Tatters and Dale Francis, who acted as a driver and look-out at the scene, were both unanimously convicted of murder, arson with intent to endanger life and attempted murder on Tuesday after jurors deliberated for more than nine hours.

CCTV played to the trial showed Tatters, who is from Stoke-on-Trent but of no fixed address, approaching the house carrying a container and hammering out the window before running away as a fireball filled the lounge.

Tatters, 26, and 37-year-old Francis were alleged by prosecutors to have started the fire at about 1am on June 25 last year “as the outcome of a considered agreement” following several previous journeys to familiarise themselves with the area.

A lighter discovered by fire crews near the bay window was found to have Tatters’s DNA on it, while phone records, an in-car tracking device and other CCTV footage linked Francis, of Clare Street, Basford, Stoke-on-Trent, to the attack.

Tatters told jurors he had never been to Wolverhampton and had cut his hand on a glass pane while falling over in his garden.

Francis, whose barrister described the consequences of the fire as tragic and horrific, declined to give evidence, claiming in a written statement he thought his accomplice only intended to “torch” a car.

Opening the case at the start of the trial, prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said the defendants had travelled around 40 miles from Stoke-on-Trent in Francis’s Volkswagen Golf.

Tatters visited the Royal Stoke University Hospital around two-and-a-half hours after the fire for treatment for cuts to his fingers.

CCTV proved Tatters, who was staying at an address in Sneyd Green, Stoke-on-Trent, went on foot to Plascom Road after the Golf was parked in Sutherland Avenue, around a third of a mile away.

The footage also showed the driver’s door of the Golf being opened minutes before two figures were seen entering East Park at a location said to be a six-minute walk to Plascom Road.

Mr Heywood told the court: “Their actions make it clear that, whichever one of them actually started the fire, each of them shared the intention to murder all the occupants and each assisted and/or encouraged the other to carry that out as planned.

“As to why they went to that house on that night, and as to why they did what they did, these are not matters which the prosecution need to prove. It may never be possible to know why.

“Only the would-be killers or those involved in the enterprise may know that, and for obvious reasons, you may think, they would never reveal it.”

The defendants were both remanded in custody and will be sentenced by Mr Justice Wall on Thursday.