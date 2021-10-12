CCTV footage released in hunt for Marcus Rashford mural vandal

Police have released surveillance video of someone they want to speak to after a mural of Marcus Rashford was vandalised.

The painting of the England and Manchester United striker was daubed with graffiti following the Three Lions’ defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) initially described the vandalism as “racially aggravated” and said it was investigating the 11 July incident as a hate crime – but did not reveal what the graffiti said.

Days later the force admitted it was not racially motivated. The word “f**k” had been daubed on the mural in Copson Street, while “s**t” and “b*****d” were written beside “Sancho”, the name of another player who missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 shootout.

The mural was later covered with messages of support from members of the public and artist Akse P19 repainted his monochrome depiction of Mr Rashford.

Mr Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all faced racist abuse on social media following England’s loss.

On Tuesday GMP released CCTV footage of a person they wanted to speak to about the vandalism.

It shows a man with his hood up acting suspiciously near the mural, who is seen looking in different directions before he walks away and then comes back into view.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We have followed all lines of inquiry available following the vandalism of a mural on Copson Street, Withington, in the aftermath of the European Championship final earlier this year in July.

“Since the incident, officers have carried out a vast amount of CCTV checks and now have footage of a man they would like to speak to.

“The footage is not the best quality but is part of our efforts to exhaust all of the opportunities we have to find whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information call police on 0161 856 4973 quoting incident 453 of 12/07/2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Additional reporting by Press Association