Man admits attacking officers with Molotov cocktail outside police station

A man with a grudge against authority has admitted attacking police officers as he ran amok outside a police station armed with a Molotov cocktail, a knife, a hatchet and a wooden pole.

Alexander Dighton, 28, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to 10 charges relating to the incident at Talbot Green police station in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales.

On January 31, he was captured on CCTV arriving across the street from the station carrying a large rucksack and a long wooden pole.

Shortly before 7pm, he lit a fire bomb and threw it at a police van.

When it failed to ignite, he poured the contents of a second bottle on the van bonnet and caused a small flame to ignite. He also made a small fire under the vehicle.

He went on to use the wooden pole to smash the van windows. The pole splintered before he turned his attention to target another police vehicle.

South Wales Police officers challenged him outside the station after the disturbance.

Dighton, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, ignored orders to drop his weapon and approached an officer saying: “I’m fed up, I’m done.”

The defendant, who was wearing body armour, was tasered and sprayed to little or no effect as he attacked police officers who tried to restrain him.

He swung the pole at one officer, punched one in the head and stabbed another in the leg.

Two of the three injured officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

On being arrested, Dighton said: “I have been damned from birth.”

He went on to admit his actions saying he was motivated by an anti-government ideology but denied intending to kill a police officer.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey, Dighton declined the opportunity to be legally represented despite being told the maximum sentence for some of the charges was life in prison.

He told Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb: “Authority is not my problem. It’s the use of authority which to me is the problem, the use of authority I have seen since I was 15, that’s my problem.”

The senior judge asked him again if he would like to delay the case so he could take legal advice.

The defendant replied: “That will be all right, thank you. I perfectly understand it.”

He admitted the attempted murder of Detective Constable Jack Cotton, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Sergeant Richard Coleman, assaulting Pc Joshua Emlyn and threatening Pc Stephanie Fleming with an adapted wooden pole.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted arson of a police van, two counts of damaging police property and having an adapted wooden pole, a knife and a hatchet.

The court was told he had no previous convictions and there was a question whether he had Asperger syndrome or an autism spectrum disorder.

Dighton was remanded into custody to be sentenced on May 13.

Asked if he understood, the softly spoken, bearded defendant told the judge: “It seems perfectly salient.”

Detective Superintendent Andrew Williams, from Counter Terrorism Policing Wales, said: “The shocking events at Talbot Green Police station on 31 January are a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face every day.

“I would like to thank the South Wales Police officers who responded to this incident for their swift and brave actions. They undoubtedly prevented further harm being caused to their colleagues due to their fast response and professionalism.

“The officers were fortunate to walk away without more serious injuries being inflicted. Dighton arrived at Talbot Green police station with the intent to cause serious harm to police officers due to his anti-government mindset.

“He saw the police as an extension of the government and he came prepared to cause as much damage and destruction as he possibly could.

“I appreciate that the details of this attack will cause understandable shock and concern in the local community. We are grateful for the support we have received from the public during this investigation.

“We will continue to work closely with South Wales Police to reassure those affected, both the officers involved and the local community.”

Local policing commander Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones said: “I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable bravery and professionalism displayed by our officers, especially in light of the recent incidents we’ve witnessed.

“It’s truly rare to see such occurrences and having a second incident, which was the fatal shooting of Joanne Penney on March 9, in such close proximity underscores the unpredictable nature of our work.”

Bethan David, head of the Counter Terrorism Division for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Alexander Dighton tried to murder a police officer after attempting to set fire to police vehicles.

“At the sentencing hearing the full facts will be presented to the court and judge for consideration.”