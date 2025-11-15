Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen charged with murder after death of 17-year-old girl

Lainie Williams, of South Wales, died on Thursday

George Lithgow
Saturday 15 November 2025 20:37 GMT
Gwent Police said officers would likely remain in the area
Gwent Police said officers would likely remain in the area (PA Archive)

A teenager has been charged with murder after the death of a 17-year-old girl in South Wales.

Gwent Police were called to a property in Wheatley Place, Cefn Fforest, around 7.15am on Thursday after reports that two people had suffered serious injuries.

The girl, named as Lainie Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

A second person, a woman aged 38 also from Cefn Fforest, has since been discharged from hospital.

Cameron Cheng, 18, has been charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as possession of a bladed article.

Cheng, who the force said is a British national from Newbridge, will appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend said: “We understand that there has been a great deal of interest in this investigation.

“It is vital that people consider how their language, especially comments made online, could affect our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.

“Even though we’ve reached this significant development in the investigation, our inquiries continue so it is likely that residents will continue to see officers in the area.

“So if anyone has any information, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”

