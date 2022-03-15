A teenage boy has been stabbed to death while travelling on a bus in east London, police have said.

The 16-year-old was attacked on the bus in Chadwell Heath on Monday and was left fighting for life with a stab injury.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police, which has now launched a murder investigation, said he was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old man was arrested near the scene of the attack on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. The victim’s family have been informed.

One resident whose home overlooks the scene told the Evening Standard there were “groups of boys fighting on and outside the bus”.

They said: “It was frantic, there was a lot of shouting. It was just after school and school kids were watching. It was horrible. The boy was left for dead and the others ran off.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers of the East Area Command Unit said: “The victim was only 16-years-old and I can only imagine his family’s anguish at this terrible time, my thoughts are with them, and those who have been affected.”

He also said that there would be extra officers patrolling the area to reassure the local community.

Mr Trevers continued: “Violent crime is down across London, but that is no solace to those affected by it. As a police officer I know that we cannot tackle violent crime alone, it needs everyone to work together.”

The crime scene remains in place while officers continue their investigation.