A 16-year-old boxer stabbed to death on a bus on his way home from school, jokes and spars in footage shared by his grieving club.

Tyler Hurley, a national amateur boxing finalist, has been described as a talented sportsman who was “never in trouble” and ready to “embark on his bright future”.

He was attacked on a bus as it travelled down the high street in Chadwell Heath, greater London, at 3:55pm on Monday.

In footage shared with The Independent by his boxing trainer Adrian Martin, Mr Hurley is seen doing rapid pad drills and getting ready to box.

Tyler had been working hard to get good GCSEs, his teachers said, before he was stabbed to death in front of a group of children.

He had been travelling to see a friend with some flowers to mark the day her father had died 11 years ago.

Tributes have been paid to Tyler Hurley, right, after he was stabbed to death (Waltham Cross Amateur Boxing Club/Facebook)

Witnesses said that the young 16-year-old had been attacked after a fight broke out on the bus in front of a group of children.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital but they were not able to save him.

His boxing coach, Adrian Martin, told The Independent that Tyler had an “infectious energy” and a “contagious smile” that “lit up a room.”

Mr Martin paid tribute to the 16-year-old, saying: “He was a humble lad, who helped his teammates along and always worked hard. He was gifted in so many ways -truly one of a kind.”

And he told the Daily Mail: “He was the most naturally talented kid I have ever come across in a gym,”

“I genuinely believed he was going to be world champion one day... I can’t believe he has lost his life to this knife crime epidemic.”

“His mother was so strong in the face of it all, but his twin brother broke down,” he added. “It was the worst thing I have ever seen.”

Tyler (right) was ‘the loveliest boy’ who was a talented footballer and had a passion for boxing. (Adrian Martin/Supplied)

In a statement on their Facebook page, Romford Boxing Club posted a tribute to Tyler Hurley, writing: “So sad to announce the death of former Romford BC and Joes Academy boxer Tyler Hurley.

“Word can’t describe how we all feel at this time.”

Tyler Hurley won the Amateur Boxing Alliance junior novice national championships last year.

The headteacher of Tyler’s school described him as a “charismatic and charming young man who was just about to start his GCSEs.”

“He was a talented footballer and had a great passion for boxing,” she said.

Tyler was attacked on a bus as it drove up Chadwell Heath high street in east London. (Google maps)

Carlton Tanueh, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the incident room on 0208 345 3715.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 4741/14Mar or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective chief inspector Mark Rogers from the Met Police said: “This boy’s family deserve to have their questions answered and I am asking anyone who can assist the investigation to show your support for them, by calling police.”