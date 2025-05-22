Chagos Islands deal can still be done on Thursday despite injunction, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Chagos Islands deal could still be signed on Thursday after an overnight injunction was granted temporarily preventing the plans, the High Court has been told.

The deal, which would see Britain give up sovereignty of the island territory to Mauritius and lease back a crucial military base there, was due to be signed on Thursday morning but was temporarily blocked by a High Court judge hours before.

Mr Justice Goose granted an injunction at 2.25am against the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for “interim relief” to Bertrice Pompe, one of two British women born on the Chagos Islands who is set to bring legal action against the Government over the deal.

At an urgent hearing on Thursday morning, Philip Rule KC, for Ms Pompe, asked for the block on concluding the deal to continue to prevent “significant prejudice to the claimant”.

Mr Justice Chamberlain, summarising a document given to the court by the Government, said: “The agreement can be concluded today and it does not necessarily have to be at 9am.”

He then asked Sir James Eadie KC, for the FCDO, whether “the agreement can still be concluded if it is concluded today”.

Sir James confirmed that was the case.

He later said: “My instructions from Number 10 are that we need a decision by 1pm today if we are to sign today, and everybody is standing by.”

Mr Rule, appearing by videolink from New York, later said it was “fanciful” to say that the deal would not be able to go ahead on a date other than Thursday.

He said: “The objectives of both sides will not have changed… They are not going to abandon that claim in the next two or three weeks.”

Written submissions for the request for the injunction in the early hours of Thursday morning were made available in the hearing.

William Irwin and John Bethell, for the FCDO, said in their written response that the deadlines of the Parliamentary Recess and the Mauritian Budget made a signature on Thursday “imperative”.

They continued: “Any grant of injunctive relief would make it impossible for the treaty to be signed without significant further diplomatic negotiations, due to the need to synchronise signature of a treaty with each Government’s parliamentary schedules.”

The barristers said there was “a real risk” of the treaty being “frustrated” if the injunction was granted.

They continued: “Planning for the signature has required co-ordinating diaries of the UK and Mauritian Prime Ministers and UK and Mauritian Foreign Ministers – at a time of high international tension, with many competing diplomatic and other priorities, so that the necessary signature process can be followed.”

In written submissions for the overnight hearing, Mr Rule said Ms Pompe’s wider claim had a “realistic prospect of success” and that the FCDO’s actions with the deal are arguably unlawful.

“The prospect of succeeding at the substantive hearing is not fanciful,” Mr Rule continued, adding that if the deal went ahead on Thursday, it would “hinder and restrict the court’s ability to do justice as between the parties”.

In a pre-action letter sent on behalf of Ms Pompe and Bernadette Dugasse, who was also born on the Chagos Islands, they say the islands should remain under British control.

Both women want the right to return to live where they were born after Chagossians were forced to leave the central Indian Ocean territory by 1973 to make way for the base.

In the letter in March, lawyers for the two women claimed the Chagossian people have unlawfully not been given a say in the future of the islands, despite being the native inhabitants.

They also say they do not trust Mauritius to treat the Chagossians fairly, and that they would face “severe obstacles” as British citizens who do not hold Mauritian nationality, including possible racial discrimination and the loss of the possibility of returning.

Mr Justice Chamberlain is due to give his decision at 12.30pm on Thursday.