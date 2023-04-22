Woman whose search for lost parrot ‘Chanel’ went viral is charged over cannabis haul

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who went viral after posting a video on social media appealing for information about her lost African grey parrot, named Chanel, has been charged over a cannabis haul.

Sandra Hannah, 43, of Cumberland Gate, Netherton, Liverpool, was charged with drug offences and possession of criminal property following the discovery of imported cannabis resin,

On Friday police said Ian Hannah, 55, was also charged in connection with the drugs bust.

Ms Hannah became an online sensation during the first Covid lockdown in 2020 when she uploaded a video to Facebook calling out for Chanel after the bird went missing.

“My parrot has just flew away out my garden”, she said in the clip, which racked up thousands of views.

“CHANEL!,” Ms Hannah screamed out as she desperately tried to find the parrot.

“Her name is Chanel, she’s gone towards the canal, please everyone please. CHANEL! My parrot is gone. She’s an African grey, her name’s Chanel.”

The video became so popular Hannah was invited to appear on ITV breakfast show This Morning, where she shared the news that Chanel has been found about a mile away from home, three days after she went missing.

She featured again in 2021 when the parrot disappeared for a second time.