Asylum seekers who are intercepted while crossing the English Channel in small boats have not broken the law, the Court of Appeal has found.

Judges quashed the convictions of three men who were wrongly jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” for steering dinghies, after finding they had not committed the offence.

A fourth man who appealed against his conviction will face a retrial, and at least seven other convictions and two pending trials are under consideration.

A ruling delivered on Tuesday said the law had been “misunderstood” by the Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and that a legal “heresy” developed making asylum seekers believe they had no defence to the charge.

Lord Justice Edis, Mrs Justice May and Sir Nicholas Blake said that asylum seekers who are intercepted by authorities in the Channel, or who are taken into immigration detention after reaching a port have not legally entered the UK.

“As the law presently stands an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the United Kingdom in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully,” the judgment added.

“Even though an asylum seeker has no valid passport or identity document, or prior permission to enter the United Kingdom, this does not make his arrival at the port a breach of an immigration law.”

The Nationality and Borders Bill would also increase the maximum sentence for the offence of assisting unlawful immigration to life, as well as raising the penalty for illegal entry from six months’ imprisonment to four years.

Judges noted that the government is attempting to change the law to mean that asylum seekers can be prosecuted for “arrival”, rather than “entry”, to Britain but said they were dealing with the current law.

The court heard that the appellants had been charged with facilitating unlawful entry to the UK after being filmed steering the dinghies they travelled in, but could not have committed the offence for that reason.

One of the men called 999 himself at sea, while another tried to flag a Border Force vessel down, and all said their sole intention crossing the Channel was to seek asylum.

“We invited the Crown Prosecution Service to help us on how it came about that the law was misunderstood when investigating, charging and prosecuting these cases,” the judgment said.

“It appears that when drone technology enabled interception of the small boats at sea more regularly, and the number of small boats also greatly increased, criminal investigations and subsequent prosecutions were launched … without any careful analysis of the law and appropriate guidance to those conducting interviews, taking charging decisions, and presenting cases to courts.”

The judges found that the law being used, the Immigration Act 1971, “was not drafted with the current emergency [of small boat crossings] in mind”, and that a “flawed view” of its meaning had developed in the courts dealing with the cases.