Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Channel migrant boat disaster: Man arrested in connection with death of 27 people

Alleged smuggling gang member Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, to be extradited to France

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Tuesday 29 November 2022 16:37
<p>Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was arrested in Gloucestershire on 29 November 2022</p>

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was arrested in Gloucestershire on 29 November 2022

(NCA)

A man has been arrested in connection with a boat disaster where at least 27 migrants drowned in the English Channel.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was alleged to be a member of the smuggling gang who organised the fatal crossing in November 2021.

Investigators arrested him in the Cheltenham area of Gloucestershire at around 6.45am on Tuesday morning.

He is due to appear for a hearing over an extradition request by French authorities at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

If he is transferred to France, Mr Abwbaker could face charges equivalent to manslaughter and facilitating illegal immigration.

Recommended

Craig Turner, deputy director of the NCA, said: “This is a significant arrest, and comes as part of extensive inquiries into the events leading to these tragic deaths in the Channel.

“The individual detained today is suspected of having played a key role in the manslaughter of those who died.

“Working closely with our French partners we are determined to do all we can to get justice for the families of those whose lives were lost, and disrupt and dismantle the cruel organised criminal networks involved in people smuggling.”

The criminal investigation continues over a year after the worst disaster of its kind, which also sparked separate inquiries in Britain and France over the actions of search and rescue services.

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, said: “My thoughts continue to be with the families of all of those who tragically lost their lives in this horrendous incident.

“I thank the NCA and other agencies across the UK and France for their tireless work to deliver justice for the victims and their families by identifying those we believe to be responsible and ensuring they feel the full force of the law.”

An interim report released by the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch last week said 34 people left a beach near Dunkirk on a small inflatable boat on the evening of 23 November 2021.

Priti Patel delivers speech to MPs following Channel migrant tragedy

“During the passage, the migrants got into difficulties and entered the sea,” its report added.

“Some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situation.

“Staff at the Dover MRCC responded to the calls for help and dispatched UK surface and air assets to search the area where the distressed migrants were assessed to be. However, nothing was found.”

At 1pm on 24 November 2021, a French fishing crew reported bodies in the water around 9 miles off the coast of Calais.

Two survivors and 27 bodies were recovered from the sea and taken to France, while the remaining five passengers were unaccounted for.

MAIB said its investigation was ongoing and was expected to be published in summer 2023.

It is separate to a judicial inquiry in France, which has heard that French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999.

Call logs have shown that dinghy passengers made multiple calls for help for over two hours, but when a survivor begging to be rescued told French authorities people were in the sea, they replied: “Yes, but you are in English waters.”

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The interim MAIB report said the authority did not initially take any action on the disaster because it was “assessed to fall outside its jurisdiction” in French waters, but it later “became evident that some of the events relating to this loss of life had occurred inside UK waters”.

Relatives of the drowned victims have vowed to fight for justice for their loved ones, with vigils held in Dunkirk, Folkestone and outside parliament in London on the anniversary of the disaster.

The government has been accused of “putting more lives at risk” in the English Channel by focusing on unevidenced policies claimed to deter crossings rather than providing alternative safe and legal routes.

Under British law, people must be physically present in the country to claim asylum but there is no visa for reaching the UK for that purpose.

Official figures show that 90 per cent of people making small boat crossings in the year to September claimed asylum.

The government was warned three years ago that small-boat crossings were rising because efforts to secure French ferry and lorry ports were driving migrants “to take more dangerous routes and push them into the hands of criminal groups”.

A November 2019 parliamentary report added: “In the absence of robust and accessible legal routes for seeking asylum in the UK, those with a claim are left with little choice but to make dangerous journeys by land and sea.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in