Two men charged over alleged assault on heckler at Queen’s coffin procession

Holly Bancroft
Sunday 02 October 2022 16:48
Moment Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral as 'final journey' begins

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who “heckled” the Duke of York during the Queen’s coffin procession in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on 12 September when the late monarch’s four children followed the hearse from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

A 22-year-old appeared to heckle Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother’s coffin and the two men, both aged 34, allegedly pulled him to the ground.

Previously, the 22-year-old man was charged with breach of the peace over the incident.

The man was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

(via REUTERS)

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the coffin make its way along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Prince Andrew walked alongside his brothers King Charles and Prince Edward and his sister Princess Anne in the procession.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday September 12.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Prince Andrew walked in the coffin procession in Edinburgh with his siblings

(PA)

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile around 2.50 pm on Monday September 12 2022.

“A report will be sent for the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal.”

