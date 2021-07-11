Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on London Underground train

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an “utterly terrifying”stabbing on board a London Underground train.

Ricky Morgan, aged 33 and of no fixed address, is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, the British Transport Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday

He was arrested following a stabbing on a Jubilee line train on Friday.

The victim, a man, was knifed while the train was travelling between Green Park and Bond Street stations.

Police officers were called to Green Park station at 6.47pm following reports of the stabbing, which witnesses described as “terrifying” and said caused a “stampede” among passengers.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he remained in a stable condition on Sunday.

Mr Morgan was arrested and taken into custody.