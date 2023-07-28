Boy, 16, who murdered ‘loving’ teenager in Sussex village faces life in prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 16-year-old faces life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the murder of a teenager in a Sussex village.

Charlie Cosser was stabbed multiple times during the attack on Marches Road, in Warnham, West Sussex in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

The 17-year-old, known as ‘Cheeks’, was left fighting for life in hospital after the incident but died on 25 July.

His family paid tribute to their “cheeky” and “loving” son and brother, from Milford in Surrey, adding their lives have been destroyed after the “tragic and unnecessary” loss.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered his guilty plea at his first appearance at Lewes Crown Court on July 28. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article.

The 16-year-old appeared in the dock, and family members attended the hearing in the public gallery.

Defending, Kevin Light told the court the teenager was of previous good character and had “drunk a considerable amount” and could not remember certain events of the evening such as how he came about the knife.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Christine Laing KC said: “There is only one sentence which is life imprisonment but I have to determine what the appropriate minimum term you must serve before you are considered eligible for parole and to be released.

“I also need to see more information about the case before I decide that.”

The defendant is due to be sentenced on September 11.