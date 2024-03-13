For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A young soldier was found dead after making a last phone call to say he had been attacked for getting into the wrong car.

Charlie Saywell, 25, was pulled out of a river in Kent earlier this month, shortly after telling a friend he had been punched in the face. Now his family is asking for witnesses to his last moments to come forward.

Police are looking for the driver or anyone who witnessed an altercation near the mystery vehicle in Chatham High Street.

Mr Saywell, described as a gentle giant, was out with friends before taking a taxi back to his home in Brompton. But instead of going to bed it is thought he walked to Chatham town centre between 12.10am and 2.40am to get food from a fast food takeaway.

Spotted walking past Primark and entering a fast-food takeaway in this period he rang a friend which led officers to believe he may have been assaulted after he mistakenly got into an unidentified car.

Detectives believe he was assaulted by the driver and suffered facial injuries.

Mr Saywell’s body was recovered from the River Medway, near Main Gate Road, Chatham at 10.46am the next day Tuesday 5 March.

The Medway town of Chatham

Friend Joe Leishman paid tribute to Mr Saywell on a GoFundMe page looking to raise £1,000 for his funeral costs.

He wrote: “For those of you that weren’t lucky enough to meet or know our Charlie, he was a gentle giant. He was a huge role model and a massive part of my life.

“I looked up to Charlie both physically and mentally and he sadly passed away recently at the age of 25.”

Det Sgt Karen Caulfield, leading the investigation, said Kent Police weren’t treating his death as suspicious at this stage.

She said: “While we do not have specific information about where Charlie went between 12.10am and 2.40am, he had a phone conversation before his death which indicated he may have suffered an assault in the town during that period.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Charlie walking in the Gillingham and Chatham areas during these times.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw him in a fast-food outlet or involved in an altercation in or near to a car.

“At this stage we are not treating Charlie’s death as suspicious, however, it is important we understand where he visited and what happened to him prior to his tragic death.”

Mr Saywell was last seen wearing a dark navy coloured short sleeved t-shirt, khaki coloured cargo trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police appeal line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/36226/24. Drivers with dashcam and residents or businesses with private CCTV are also asked to check for relevant footage.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.