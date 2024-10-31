Man arrested after 22 tonnes of cheddar cheese stolen from London dairy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives investigating the theft of more than £300,000 worth of high-end cheddar cheese have made an arrest.

Metropolitan Police has arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

Neal’s Yard Dairy, based in Southwark, south London, said it delivered 950 wheels of cheddar to an alleged fraudster posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer but said it never received payment.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asked fans to be on the lookout in a post on Instagram ( PA Wire )

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “On Monday, October 21, police received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark.

“Investigating officers have since arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

“The man was taken to a south London police station where he was questioned. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Patrick Holden, owner of Holden Farm Dairy, previously told The Independent that two-and-a-half tonnes of his Hafod Welsh cheddar, made using a hundred-year-old recipe from his 90-cow herd, was among the stock allegedly stolen.

Patrick Holden poses with some of his 90-strong herd of cows ( Sustainable Food Trust )

He said: “It was the biggest order we ever had - so it was quite a shock.

“Our cheese is limited in quantity but we had it in storage and we worked out it was the most we could spare.”

The arrest came after Jamie Oliver asked fans to be on the lookout in a post on Instagram: “Some of the best cheddar cheese in the world has been stolen.”

The celebrity chef described it as a “real shame”, adding: “If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it’s probably some wrong’uns.”

Neal’s Yard Dairy said in an Instagram post: “To everyone who has rallied to support us in the last few days — thank you.

“Since sharing the news of our theft, we have received an overwhelming number of calls, messages, and visits. We are truly touched that so many people in the artisan cheese community and beyond are standing with us. It’s a reminder of why we love the work we do.

“Many of you have asked how you can help. To that, we say: continue to support British and Irish cheese. Hafod, Pitchfork, and Westcombe are special examples of farmhouse Cheddar. Eat them. Celebrate them. We will be here, championing British and Irish cheese, for a long time to come.”

The company has called out to cheesemongers around the world to contact them if they suspect they have been offered or sold the stolen cheese, particularly clothbound cheddars in a 10kg or 24kg format with the tags detached.