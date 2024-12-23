Woman appears in court charged with murder of five-year-old boy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Essex.

Claire Button, 35, appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged over the death of Lincoln Button.

The defendant, of Windstar Drive, South Ockendon, wore a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm her identity during the two-minute hearing.

According to Essex Police, officers worked alongside paramedics to try and save Lincoln’s life after being called to an address in Windstar Drive, South Ockendon, on December 15.

Police had initially responded to reports of serious concerns for the welfare of a child and a woman, the force added.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment and her condition improved, according to police.

Button was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court via video-link on December 24.