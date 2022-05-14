Man arrested as woman and three dogs killed in Chelsea crash

Police and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk, Chelsea, at 6.21am on Saturday

Zaina Alibhai
Saturday 14 May 2022 13:11
<p>General view of a Metropolitan Police sign on the side of a BMW London Metropolitan police motorcycle (Andrew Matthews/PA)</p>

General view of a Metropolitan Police sign on the side of a BMW London Metropolitan police motorcycle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

(PA Archive)

A man has been arrested after a woman and three dogs died in a car collision on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk, Chelsea, at 6.21am following reports of a crash.

The woman, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene and all three animals also died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The 26-year-old male driving the Audi involved in the incident was found with minor injuries, and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Police have cordoned off the crime scene and road closures are in place, with motorists being advised to avoid the area.

The woman’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any dash cam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1500/14May.

