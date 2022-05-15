A 41-year-old woman killed in a car crash on Saturday with her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police.

Police and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk, Chelsea, at 6.21am following reports of a crash.

Olivia Riley from Suffolk, who was walking her three Golden Retrievers, was pronounced dead at the scene and all three animals also died from injuries sustained in the collision. A 26-year-old man male driving an Audi involved in the incident was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Ms Riley’s family is being supported by specialist officers while investigations into the collision continue.

Police forensic officers at the scene at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, London, after a 41-year-old woman and three dogs have been killed following a car crash. (PA)

Images from the scene on Saturday showed a large cordon on Cheyne Walk along Albert bridge while forensic officers investigate the area. A severely damaged vehicle can also be seen within the cordon as well as a blue forensic tent.

Witnesses also commented on the crash using social media with some saying it is the “worst” they’ve ever seen. Describing the scene they said that “street furniture had been ripped right off, including a traffic light”, adding that they could “barely look” as they passed.

Councillor Johnny Thalassites, lead member for Planning, Place and Environment for the Royal Borough of Kensignton and Chelsea said: “We’re extremely saddened to hear about the collision on Cheyne Walk which resulted in the tragic death of a woman and three dogs. Our thoughts are with the victims' family and friends.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who captured it on a dash-cam or other camera, should call 101, providing the reference 1500/14MAY. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.