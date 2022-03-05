A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his parents, who were found dead in two parts of Gloucestershire on the same day.

William Warrington, from Cheltenham, is due in court on Saturday on suspicion of murdering his parents Clive, 67, and Valerie, 73.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said officers found Clive Warrington dead at a property on Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am on Wednesday.

Valerie Warrington was found later the same day at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

The pair had been married but had divorced.

On Thursday, Mr and Mrs Warrington’s family thanked well-wishers for the “outpouring of love and support” they had received following their deaths.

Investigations at Sherborne Place (left) and Bourton-on-the-Water (PA)

They said in a statement: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.

“We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us.

“We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family.”

Mr Warrington is being held in police custody and will appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.