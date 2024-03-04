Jump to content

Hunt for teenager, 19, after woman has chemical thrown in her face in Lancashire

A woman in her thirties was thought to have had ammonia thrown in her face in Fleetwood

Lydia Patrick
Monday 04 March 2024 21:39
Officers want to speak to Mickey Blundell, 19, in connection with the incident

(Lancashire Police)

Police are looking for a teenager after a woman in her thirties was the victim of a suspected chemical attack.

Officers were called at around 1.30pm on Sunday after reports a woman in her thirties had a substance, thought to be ammonia, thrown in her face at an address on Whinfield Road in Fleetwood.

The victim was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured and has since been discharged.

At this stage, the assault was an isolated and targeted attack with no wider threat to the public, police said.

Officers want to speak to 19-year-old Mickey Blundell in relation to the ongoing investigation. The teenager’s last known address is Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood.

Detective inspector Kirsty Wyatt said: “It is only a matter of luck that this victim did not receive more significant injuries and we are treating this extremely seriously.

“We are carrying out our own enquiries to trace the suspect, but we would also like to appeal for the public’s help to find him. If anyone sees Blundell or knows where he may be I would ask them not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency.”

