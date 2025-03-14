Stalker who turned up at Cheryl Tweedy’s home weeks after Liam Payne’s death jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A convicted killer who “terrified” Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy by repeatedly turning up to her home has been jailed.

Daniel Bannister, 50, admitted turning up at the 41-year-old’s Buckinghamshire home and ringing the bell at the gate on December 10 last year, while banned from doing so by a restraining order.

Bannister had twice turned up at her home last year before being slapped with an order, the court heard.

Having turned up at the property and used the intercom in January 2024, he claimed he had “come to get Cheryl”, the court was told.

In July of the same year he again called at the house and said “I’m really thirsty, I just want a glass of wine please”.

Jailing him for 16 weeks at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday, District Judge Arvind Sharma said Bannister knew the singer was “very distressed and upset” by what he was doing.

open image in gallery Cheryl had described the death of Liam Payne as ‘indescribably painful’ ( Getty )

Tweedy told police she “immediately panicked” when she spotted Bannister outside her home again last year.

“I knew this was Daniel because I have had previous incidents where Daniel has come to my property,” she told police at the time.

“I was concerned he was looking for a way into the property.”

The singer told officers her son was due back from the cinema, and did not want him to see the stalker, the court heard.

“I want to protect my child from any harm.”

Bannister killed 48-year-old Rajendra Patel in an attack at a south London YMCA shelter in 2012 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, the Sun reported.

On Monday, he was sentenced for two counts of harassment relating to the breach of a restraining order, and one count of attempting to breach a restraining order.

The singer’s former partner Liam Payne died last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony.

She described the death of the former One Direction star as “indescribably painful”, as she voiced fears over protecting their son.

Kathleen O’Callaghan of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The unwanted attention of offenders like Daniel Bannister can leave victims feeling alarmed and fearful.

“Bannister plainly disregarded a previous restraining order, and the Crown Prosecution Service argued these deliberate breaches were made more serious by the fact that they were committed so shortly after the order was made. As a result, Bannister now faces a longer prison term with an indefinite restraining order placed on him.”