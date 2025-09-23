Cheryl stalker and convicted killer admits breaching restraining order

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A convicted killer and stalker of singer Cheryl Tweedy has admitted another breach of a restraining order after turning up at the singer’s home.

Daniel Bannister pleaded guilty to a single charge of breaching a restraining order at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, a court spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the charge against the 50-year-old stated that he attended an address where he “reasonably believed or reasonably suspected” Cheryl to be residing.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on September 23.

A court previously heard Bannister “can’t stay away” from the singer and was jailed for 16 weeks at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court in March for repeatedly turning up at her Buckinghamshire home while under a restraining order.

open image in gallery Daniel Bannister pleaded guilty to one single charge of breaching a restraining order ( Thames Valley Police/PA )

He was initially jailed for four months in September last year where he was handed a three-year restraining order, but breached it by turning up at her home in December.

During the hearing in which Bannister was jailed for 16 weeks, the court heard Cheryl “immediately panicked” and was “terrified” when she saw him outside her home – fearing for the safety of her eight-year-old son Bear.

In 2012, Bannister killed 48-year-old Rajendra Patel in an attack at a south London YMCA shelter and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Cheryl’s former partner Liam Payne died last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony.

She described the ex-One Direction star’s death as “indescribably painful” and voiced fears about protecting their son.