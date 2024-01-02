For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 23-year-old woman has been found guilty of murdering her fiance by running him over with her car in an argument following a party.

Prosecutors said Alice Wood, 23, used her Ford Fiesta as a weapon when she hit partner Ryan Watson, 24, near the home they shared in Rode Heath, Cheshire, at about 11.30pm on 6 May last year.

The philosophy student denied murder and manslaughter and told her trial at Chester Crown Court she did not realise he was trapped under her car when she drove 158 metres up Sandbach Road before stopping.

Alice Wood, 23, has been found guilty at Chester Crown Court of the murder of her partner Ryan Watson, 24 (pictured) (Cheshire Police/PA Wire)

The prosecution said she “lost her temper” in an argument after the couple had been at a party in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.

The jury saw CCTV of the moment Mr Watson was hit by the vehicle.

The footage showed the car reverse, hitting Mr Watson’s car, a bin and a bollard.

The Fiesta could then be seen reversing into Sandbach Road as Mr Watson walked away, before swerving off the road towards him, appearing to knock him on to the bonnet.

The philosophy student denied murder and manslaughter (PA)

Opening the case, Andrew Ford KC, prosecuting, told the jury: “She drove straight into Ryan Watson for the second time, head on.

“This time he did not go over the bonnet – she knocked him clean over, under the vehicle’s front end.”

In tears during much of her evidence, Wood said she stopped the car and got out after travelling a short distance down the road because she felt it was not accelerating properly.

She said: “It was like stepping into a nightmare because I could see Ryan underneath the car.

“It was like I was in hell. It didn’t seem real.”

The court was told she then knocked on the door of a nearby house and told residents: “Please phone an ambulance. I think I’ve ran over my boyfriend.”

The jury has reached its guilty verdict after judge Michael Leeming sent jurors out at 12.45pm on Thursday.

