Three senior staff who worked at the hospital where Lucy Letby murdered seven babies and attempted to murder seven others have been arrested by police on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Letby, 35, was a nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital (CoCH) when she targeted babies on its neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016. She is now serving 15 whole life prison sentences.

This week, three members of the senior leadership team who were at the hospital during the same period were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, Cheshire Constabulary said on Tuesday.

The arrests comes as part of an investigation into corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter at the hospital. The three ex-staff members were arrested on Monday and have all since been bailed pending further inquiries.

open image in gallery Three members of the senior leadership team at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016 have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Letby attacked her victims by various means while working at the hospital. One method was injecting air into baby’s bloodstream that caused an air embolism and blocked the blood supply, leading to sudden and unexpected collapses.

Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes, senior investigating officer for Operation Duet, said the investigation initially focused on senior leadership and their decision-making in response to the increased levels of deaths at the hospital.

In March, he said, it was widened to look at potential gross negligence manslaughter, with the attention brought on “grossly negligent action or inaction of individuals”.

He said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, on Monday 30 June three individuals who were part of the senior leadership team at the CoCH in 2015-2016, were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

open image in gallery Screengrab taken from body-worn camera footage issued by police of the arrest of Lucy Letby (Cheshire Constabulary/PA) ( PA Media )

“All three have subsequently been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Both the corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter elements of the investigation are continuing and there are no set timescales for these.”

The force’s review of the care of some 4,000 babies admitted to hospital while Letby was working as a neonatal nurse remains ongoing.

open image in gallery Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders ( PA Media )

In 2023, at Manchester Crown Court, a jury found Letby guilty of seven murders and seven attempted murders. Last year, at a retrial, the former nurse was found guilty of a further attempted murder charge, having made two attempts to kill one child.

A whole-life order in place means Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison with no minimum term or chance of early release.

Following the announcement on the arrests, Det Supt Hughes added: “It is important to note that this does not impact on the convictions of Lucy Letby for multiple offences of murder and attempted murder.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...