Man suffers life-changing burns in explosion at suspected cannabis farm

A man suffered life-changing burns after an explosion at a suspected cannabis farm in a property in Derbyshire.

Emergency services, including police and fire, were called to the scene at Summerfield Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield at 2.50pm on Friday, where officers discovered the growth of suspected cannabis plants.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the explosion had damaged the detached house as well as a nearby property, and a man had suffered burns that were believed to be “life-changing”.

The force told The Independent that no arrests had been made as of yet. In a statement, police said: “An investigation has been launched into an explosion at a suspected cannabis grow in Chesterfield.

“A joint investigation between Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service has been launched into the incident, and the scene is cordoned off this morning.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.”

open image in gallery Emergency services were called to Summerfield Road in Boythorpe, Chesterfield ( Google Maps )

Neighbours of the property were uninjured but were made to evacuate as a precaution, and have since returned to their homes. Work has been undertaken to make the scene safe and secure, police said.

“Of particular interest is anyone with CCTV, Ring doorbell or dash cam footage which covers the scene and has not already spoken to officers.”

Police have told the public and any residents who may have heard a “loud bang” on Friday afternoon that there was no wider threat or danger.

They have urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police by calling 101 or making a report online.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.