Man killed in Wetherspoon pub after England’s Euro 2024 games against Denmark

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been arrested after a man was killed in a pub hours after England’s Euro 2024 game against Denmark, with third man wanted for questioning by police.

The 57-year-old suffered fatal head injuries at The Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoon in Chichester, West Sussex after the England draw with Denmark on Thursday.

The victim was assaulted at around 11pm, according to the Sussex Police.

Paramedics attempted to provide CPR to the victim outside but they were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have since been informed.

A 30-year-old man from Birmingham has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both remain in police custody.

A third man suspected of affray has been identified, and police are appealing for anybody who knows where he is to come forward.

Police are also appealing for anyone who was present at The Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons during the incident to come forward with information.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph said: “This incident led to the tragic death of a 57-year-old man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“It happened in a busy pub in the city centre, and we’re urging anyone with information to come forward as we seek to establish the exact circumstances.

“If you saw what happened, or if you captured any relevant mobile or CCTV footage, please contact us. You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Arunside.”

Following the incident, officers cordoned off a section of the city centre.

Sussex Police have said the public can “expect to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue”.