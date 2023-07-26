Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police suspended over misconduct claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall police has been suspended from duty over misconduct allegations.

Chief constable Will Kerr has been suspended after just eight months in the role following a crisis meeting that began on Friday.

Police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez, made the decision to suspend the chief constable after “one issue” related to Mr Kerr’s vetting process was referred by the PCC to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the Guardian reported.

The police watchdog said it is now investigating allegations of misconduct against Mr Kerr.

In a statement, the office of PCC for Devon and Cornwall said: “Alison Hernandez, the police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, has suspended the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall police, Will Kerr OBE KPM, following allegations of misconduct.

“The commissioner has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has confirmed it will commence an investigation.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following assessment of a referral from the police and crime commissioner, we have decided to investigate allegations of misconduct against the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall police, Will Kerr.”

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed deputy chief constable Jim Colwell would become acting chief constable following the suspension of Mr Kerr.

Mr Colwell said: “I understand our communities will be concerned about the reports in the media today regarding the suspension of Chief Constable Will Kerr KPM by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“The PCC suspension of Mr Kerr follows a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“I am keen to reassure the public that we will maintain our focus on delivering the best possible service to our communities.

“We have thousands of dedicated and professional officers, staff and volunteers within our force and strong leadership throughout which, when pulled together, mean we can continue to make improvements at pace to provide our communities with the highest levels of service they deserve.”

Mr Colwell added: “I will be stepping into the role of Acting Chief Constable on an interim basis to ensure consistency of leadership and service delivery of policing across the peninsula.

“This now remains a matter for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the IOPC to investigate.”

One senior source told the Guardian that Mr Kerr’s suspension raised concerns about the resilience of the force, which was placed in special measures by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary before Mr Kerr took over in December 2022.

Devon and Cornwall police came under fire after the Keyham shootings in 2021 in which five people were shot dead, before the gunman then killed himself.

Police were criticised after handing a firearm back to the gunman weeks before he killed five people, having previously revoked his licence.

Mr Kerr was previously deputy chief constable of Police Scotland.

He served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland for more than 27 years and reached the rank of assistant chief constable there, leading on both serious crime and counter terrorism.

In 2015 he was made an OBE, and he received the King’s Police Medal in the New Year Honours earlier this year.