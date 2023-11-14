For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seven members of a sick child abuse ring have been found guilty of committing crimes described as “the depths of human depravity”, with some accused of trying to murder a girl by putting her in a microwave.

Four children made allegations against 11 accused, claiming repeated gang rape, forced sexual activity, and physical abuse were committed in a Glasgow drugs den over several years.

One allegation included an attempt to murder a girl, which included placing her in a microwave, forcing her to eat dog food, hanging her by her clothes from a nail, on occasions between December 2015 and June 2019.

It was also alleged the accused stabbed dogs to death and forced two children to stab them in 2018.

The jury has reached its verdict after judge Lord Beckett sent them out to begin their deliberations on Thursday following a “harrowing” eight-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Seven people have been convicted of being in a child abuse ring at the High Court in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Iain Owens, 45; Elaine Lannery, 39; Lesley Williams, 41; Paul Brannan, 41; Scott Forbes, 50; Barry Watson, 47; and John Clark, 46, were all convicted of a string of sex crimes towards children including rape and sexual abuse in a Glasgow drug den where heroin and crack cocaine were used.

Four of the group – Owens, Lannery, Brannan and Williams – were found guilty of attempting to murder a child by pushing her into a microwave and trapping her in other places.

An eighth person – Marianne Gallagher, 38 – was found guilty of assaulting a child and was granted bail.

Three of those on trial – Mark Carr, 49, Richard Gachagan, 46, and Leona Laing, 51 – were acquitted of all charges.

It was alleged the offences happened between 2010 and 2020 at various locations in Glasgow, with the first offence involving a child alleged to have happened in 2012.

One of the children said in evidence: “Two witches holded my legs down, it felt uncomfortable, all the witches and wizards were watching.”

The Crown said it would have been “off the scale devious” to concoct the allegations.

An allegation that the accused used an Ouija board to “call on spirits and demons” causing the child victims to “believe that they could see, hear and communicate with spirits and demons” and making them take part in “witchcraft” was dropped.

Concluding the trial, judge Lord Beckett addressed those remaining in the dock. He said: “None of you can now enjoy the presumption of innocence.

“You have all been found guilty of at least one serious charge.”

In discharging the jury, Lord Beckett thanked them for their “remarkable public service”. He said that given their “extraordinary service”, he is excusing each of them from ever again serving on a jury.

“It has been a very difficult trial to listen to,” Lord Beckett added. “It has been pretty unpleasant and shocking. It plunges to the depths of human depravity.”

Owens, Lannery, Williams, Brannan, Forbes, Watson and Clark will be placed on the sex offenders register, but the length of this will be determined at sentencing.

Lord Beckett remanded the seven in custody and adjourned the case until January for reports and sentencing.