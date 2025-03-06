Child who died after being hit by car on sports pitch confirmed as 10-year-old girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A child who died after she was struck by a car on a sports pitch was a 10-year-old girl, police have said.

The fatal collision saw a black BMW i4 smash through a fence towards a regular training session at around 5pm on Wednesday, hitting two children at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club in Shap Road, Cumbria.

The second child, an eight-year-old girl from Kendal, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Cumbria Constabulary said there is no indication to suggest that this incident was a deliberate act.

The force added specialist officers supporting the 10-year-old’s family, who are believed to live locally.

open image in gallery Police were called to the incident in Shap Road on Wednesday evening ( Google Earth )

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Eyewitness Scott Denney told the BBC of the “sheer panic” that engulfed the training session. He said: “It all happened very fast. Just as we got on to the pitch, a car came through the barriers at the top and then landed on the pitch.

"It was just sheer panic. It was just not very nice at all.”

He said coaches got the children off the field and out of view of the crash site.

"The children were obviously scared but the coaches dealt with it really, really well,” he added.

“There was a lot of families here that pulled together to give support to the mum and dad and friends of the [victims]."

The mayor of Kendal, Jonathan Cornthwaite, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families and all those affected by the tragedy.

He said: “It’s hard to put into words our sense of shock at such a tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by this terrible event.

"Churches across Kendal are open today for anyone needing a moment of quiet reflection."

The chair of Kendal Rugby Club, Stephen Green, posted on Facebook that the club was deeply saddened, adding: “Our thoughts are with their family and friends and we kindly ask for privacy for all involved at this difficult time.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they conduct their investigation – the club and all facilities are temporarily closed while this is carried out.”

A Cumbria Constabulary spokesperson added: “Investigative enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to inform a future coronial process.”

Anyone who directly witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 195 of 5 March. You can also call 101.