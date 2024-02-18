Major search after child, 3, ‘falls into river’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A major search is under way for a three-year-old child who police believe may have fallen into a river in Leicestershire.

Police are searching for the child in the River Soar after the report came in around 5pm on Sunday.

Emergency services are at the scene, including a water rescue team. They attended a part of the river near Middleton Street, Aylestone.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service told the BBC: “This is a police-led incident. We can confirm we were alerted at 17:05 and still have water rescue teams at the scene.”

Officers told the corporation said the search would not continue through the night and would resume early on Monday morning.

This story is being updated