A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a seven-year-old child in west Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address in Haverfordwest at around 10.45am on Wednesday, with the unnamed child confirmed dead shortly after. The death marks another tragedy involving a child to strike the area after two-year-old Lola James was killed just one street away in 2020.

A force spokeswoman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a child in Haverfordwest.

“Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street at just before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10.

“Sadly, a seven-year-old was confirmed to have died shortly after. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this tragic time.

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”

Lola James was killed in a previous incident in Haverfordwest in July 2020 (PA Media)

The road was closed for much of Wednesday, with police urging people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

In July 2020, emergency services were called to nearby Princess Royal Way, after receiving reports that an infant had fallen down the stairs and was unresponsive. Lola James was pronounced dead in hospital four days later, with an investigation revealing that she had been subject to abuse at the hands of her mother’s partner.

Medical experts noted 101 separate injuries to her body, including a catastrophic brain injury, while she had been living in a state of squalor in the months leading up to her death.

Her mother, Sinead James, was jailed for six years for causing or allowing her death, while her partner, Kyle Bevan, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for murder.