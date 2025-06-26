For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two Metropolitan Police officers committed gross misconduct during the “disproportionate” and “humiliating” strip search of a 15-year-old Black schoolgirl, a disciplinary hearing has found.

The teenager, known as Child Q, was forced to expose intimate parts when she was searched at a school in Hackney, east London, in 2020, after she was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police disciplinary panel found that the decision to perform a strip search of the child was “disproportionate, inappropriate and unnecessary, which was humiliating for the child and made her feel degraded”.

The actions of trainee detective constable Kristina Linge and Pc Rafal Szmydynski amounted to gross misconduct while the behaviour of Pc Victoria Wray amounted to misconduct, the tribunal sitting in south east London ruled on Thursday at the conclusion of a four-week misconduct hearing.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our sympathies remain with the young woman, who was a child at the time, and her family. It’s important to acknowledge that at the heart of this case was a child, in a vulnerable position, who officers failed to protect and unjustifiably subjected to a strip search. We know this incident has had a significant and long-lasting impact on her wellbeing.

“This case also led to widespread public concern and we have heard directly from a range of community stakeholders about the impact that this incident has had on trust and confidence in policing.

“Their decision to strip search a 15-year-old at school on suspicion of a small amount of cannabis was completely disproportionate. They failed to follow the policies that exist to ensure that children in these situations have appropriate protective measures in place.”

The Metropolitan Police said they are “deeply sorry” for the experience of Child Q and apologised for “organisational failings” that led to the strip search.

Commander Kevin Southworth said: “The experience of Child Q should never have happened and was truly regrettable. We have sincerely apologised to Child Q since this incident happened. Again, I am deeply sorry to Child Q and her family for the trauma that we caused her, and the damage this incident caused to the trust and confidence Black communities across London have in our officers.

“While the officers involved did not act correctly, we acknowledge there were organisational failings. Training to our officers around strip search and the type of search carried out on Child Q was inadequate, and our oversight of the power was also severely lacking. This left officers, often young in service or junior in rank, making difficult decisions in complex situations with little information, support or clear resources to help their decision-making.

“What happened to Child Q was a catalyst for change both for the Met and for policing nationally. While we should not have needed an incident such as Child Q to check our approach, it has absolutely led us to improving our processes and significantly reducing the number of these types of searches carried out. It’s crucial we get this right to ensure the impact on young people is minimised as far as possible.

“Sadly, we know there are children in London being exploited to carry drugs and weapons for others as well as involved in criminality, so these types of searches have to remain within police powers. The work we have done since Child Q means we now have the right safeguards in place.”

More follows on this breaking news story...