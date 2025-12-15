Children’s mentor guilty of sexually abusing five girls at London school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A children’s mentor has been convicted of 14 sexual offences against former students in a London school, police said after an investigation into two decades of child sexual abuse,

A jury at Isleworth Crown Court found Emem Udaw, 50, of Knollmead, Tolworth in South London, guilty after a three-week trial. He was convicted of 14 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

The offences related to five victims, all in their early teens at the time, which took place at Holland Park Secondary School between 2001 and 2004 when Udaw was working as a children’s mentor, according to the Met Police.

Detective constable Sandy Whysall, who led the investigation, called Uda a “predatory offender” who abused his position of trust to target vulnerable young girls during school hours.

“His conviction today sends a clear message: no matter how much time has passed, we will relentlessly pursue those who commit sexual offences against children,” DC Whysall continued.

“The victims were always at the heart of this investigation and we commend their bravery for coming forward. Their courage not only secured justice but will help protect others and has ensured that a dangerous individual is held accountable.”

The case first came to light in 2019, when a victim posted in a closed social media group about inappropriate behaviour by a former school employee.

Several women recognised the description and privately shared similar experiences, which ultimately led to three victims reporting the abuse to the police in January 2020.

Police interviewed Udaw after two further victims came forward in August and November 2020. Despite denying the allegations, Udaw was charged with 21 offences on 1 July 2024.

Udaw exploited his mentoring role to isolate victims during one-on-one sessions, investigators revealed. He was found to have encouraged students to skip lessons, took them to empty classrooms, and sometimes locked doors. He made sexualised comments, asked personal questions, and then touched victims “under the guise of comfort in intimate areas” and kissed them, even forcing victims to sit on his lap.

These acts were carried out repeatedly, often during school hours, and under the pretext of providing emotional support, police said.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 29 January.