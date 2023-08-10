Man appears in court over stabbing outside British Museum

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a Chinese tourist was allegedly stabbed outside the British Museum.

Brady Wilson, 37, was arrested on Tuesday shortly after Zhung Tiang Wei, 36, was stabbed in the arm.

According to witnesses, Mr Wei was waiting to enter the famous museum on Great Russell Street in central London.

They described seeing a Chinese man “get blood everywhere” as he attempted to flee before police evacuated the area and closed the museum.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Wei and three charges of possession of a knife blade or pointed article in a public place.

London Ambulance Service said its medics treated the victim at the scene for his arm injury “before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority”.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said on Thursday: “Wilson was arrested after officers were called to the junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street at around 10am on Tuesday August 8 following reports that a man had been stabbed.

“A 36-year-old man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital.

“His condition was later assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

“He was subsequently discharged from hospital on Wednesday August 9.”

Wilson was remanded in custody and will appear at Wood Green Crown Court on September 11.