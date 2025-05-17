Second man charged over ‘bottle attack’ involving singer Chris Brown

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A second man has been charged in relation to a reported assault at a London nightclub involving R&B singer Chris Brown, police have said.

Omolulu Akinlolu, 38, a US national, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He and Brown have both been charged relating to an assault which reportedly took place at the Tape venue in Hanover Square in Mayfair on February 19 2023, the force said.

Brown, 36, was charged on Thursday with grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

During the 30-minute hearing, the American musician watched intently as brief details of the case against him were outlined by prosecutor Hannah Nicholls.

The court was told that the complainant, Abraham Diaw, was stood at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court, London, on June 13.

The singer is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for tour dates in UK in June and July.

He was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

The Grammy-winning singer is scheduled to tour the UK in June and July, with dates at Co-Op Live in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.