R&B star Chris Brown has denied further charges over an alleged bottle attack at a Mayfair nightclub.

The 36-year-old American musician on Friday pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Abraham Diaw at the Tape venue, a private members' club in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on 19 February 2023.

He also denied having an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place during the short hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

The 36-year-old US musician had in June pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Diaw.

Around 20 fans sat in the public gallery behind the dock for the Friday hearing, with several gasping as the singer walked into the courtroom.

His co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 39, has also pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The two-time Grammy award winner, whose hits include “Run It!” and “Go Crazy”, has managed to press on with his scheduled international tour despite his legal battle. His trial is set for October.

Brown’s co-defendant Omololu Omari Akinlolu ( Reuters )

He is on conditional bail and performed in Cardiff in June as part of a stadium tour which was billed as a celebration of the past 20 years of his career.

He had to pay a £5 million security fee to the court as part of the bail agreement, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

At his last court appearance, his defence counsel Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC told the hearing it had been difficult to discuss matters with her client while he is working.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court previously heard that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on 15 May by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet in preparation for the UK tour dates.

Brown was released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, on 21 May.

Shortly after being released from prison, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour which said “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”