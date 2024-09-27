Chris Eubank’s son Joseph cleared of raping girl, 16, on Brighton beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The youngest son of boxing legend Chris Eubank has been found not guilty of raping a drunk 16-year-old girl on a dark and secluded beach.

Joseph Eubank, of Hove, was acquitted of two counts of rape of a 16-year-old girl by a jury after several hours of deliberating at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.

The court had heard how Eubank approached the teenager standing near the seafront because he was attracted to her and started a conversation on July 16, 2022.

The pair went to a dark, secluded part of the beach and Eubank told jurors during the trial what took place was “all very fluent and very consensual”.

The prosecution had said that the girl had been drinking vodka with friends celebrating a birthday and had never been drunk like that before and “couldn’t see straight”.

But Eubank, who said he had not drunk alcohol that night, said “she looked completely sober” during their chat near the beach.

Following the acquittal, Judge Christine Laing KC told Eubank: “You need to reflect on what you did that night.

“It was not decent behaviour in any way shape or form.”

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Em Hayler, said: “We respect the decision of the jury and the judicial process. We acknowledge the impact this case has had on everyone involved throughout the past two years. I’d like to thank everyone who assisted us in our investigation and the subsequent court process.”