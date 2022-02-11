An MP has attracted criticism after he suggested police were wasting resources by investigating the killing of an eagle.

Chris Loder urged police to focus on county lines drug trafficking “rather than spend time and resources” investigating the death of a white-tailed eagle in the county in a tweet on Thursday evening.

A day earlier, the Tory MP for West Dorset had expressed support for a separate police probe into footage showing West Ham player Kurt Zouma kicking a cat.

Responding to a Dorset Police appeal for information relating to the incident in late January, Mr Loder tweeted: “Dorset is not the place for eagles to be reintroduced. I’m not challenging government for more money for Dorset so it goes on this.

“I don’t condone this at all, but I want @dorsetpolice to focus on #countylines rather than spend time and resources on this.”

Conservationist Chris Packham, a vocal advocate of animal rights who has presented BBC's Springwatch series, called the MP’s remarks “not just undemocratic but sinister”.

Others took to social media to express their disapproval of the Conservative MP’s stance. “This is a crime, they should investigate. It's not for you to choose,” wrote one. “Maybe the police are capable of doing more than one thing at a time?” said another.

A third person tweeted: “What an ignorant comment from @chrisloder Our rural crime police do a fantastic job and deserve thanks and respect from everyone including our elected representatives.”

However Mr Loder, who grew up on a farm, told The Independent he was not calling for police to shelve the investigation and his primary concern with regards to the eagles was their propensity to kill lamb and small sheep.

He added that the population of white tailed eagles had “boomed” and said to “suggest that I am an animal heater couldn’t be further from the truth”.

On Wednesday, a day before he tweeted about the police investigation into the eagle, Mr Loder had expressed his support for Essex Police, after the force confirmed they were liaising with the RSPCA animal charity as part of "urgent enquiries" into the behaviour of West Ham’s Kouta,

“We didn’t work long and hard to change the law last year for @WestHam footballers to treat animals like this,” Mr Loder wrote.

“I’m pleased that @RSPCA_official @EssexPoliceUK are taking action and I hope will consider using the full force of the new law.”