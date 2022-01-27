Man vapes and sings in dock as he’s jailed for harassing Sir Chris Whitty

Jonathan Chew, 24, has pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, in St James’s Park, central London, in June last year.

He has been given an eight-week prison sentence and began vaping in the dock as the sentence was passed, stretching and singing as he was taken to the cells.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds and showing Chew alongside Lewis Hughes, was widely shared on social media.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Chew, of Chelmsford, Essex, admitted a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Professor Sir Chris.

He also admitted obstructing Pc Steven Ozden by providing his brother’s name and old address when questioned.

Jonathan Chew (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Hughes, 24, earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating and was sentenced last July. He lost his job as an estate agent as a result of the incident.

Prosecutor Iestyn Morgan said that Chew started filming Sir Chris on his phone while Hughes grabbed him in a headlock. Mr Moragan added that Sir Chris suffered “the added humiliation of the recording being forwarded and uploaded”.

Mr Kherbane argued that Chew had learning difficulties, “intellectual difficulties” and “delayed maturity” and often becomes “frustrated” when trying to communicate with others.

Mr Goldspring replied saying Sir Chris could clearly be heard saying “no” to the men, adding that Chew should surely have been able to understand that “no means no”.

Mr Kherbane went on to insist that Chew “really regretted to cause that level of discomfort to someone else”.

Mr Goldspring responded that the fact he gave police the wrong name and address suggested he had not displayed remorse.

The trial was scheduled for last month, but it was cancelled as Chew, wearing a dressing gown and appearing via video-link, said he was too ill for it to take place.

Earlier in January, Rabah Kherbane, defending, had asked for the case to be adjourned after Chew's former solicitor withdrew due to being “professionally embarrassed” following the defendant's behaviour in court.

Mr Kherbane said the defendant has several conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism which would make it difficult for him to follow proceedings.

During an earlier hearing, Lewis had requested that Professor Sir Whitty attend the trial but was denied by the judge.

Jonathan Chew and Lewis Hughes have both pleaded guilty to harassing Professor Sir Chris Whitty (PA)

“The law is that I have the right for him to come. I want Chris Whitty there,” Chew told Judge Goldspring who responded: “I suspect I know a bit more about the law than you do.”

Chew added last month: “I feel like I’m innocent. I’m answering an assault charge which I don’t think I’ve done.”

Hughes, of Romford in Essex, was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for two years and was ordered to pay a total of £307 in fines and compensation.

He was labelled “yobbish” by Mr Goldspring and was criticised for leaving Sir Chris “humiliated” after putting him in a headlock.